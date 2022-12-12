Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) was valued at $0.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.40 while reaching the peak value of $0.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3449. The stock current value is $0.35.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Flora Growth Corp. Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 12,500,000 of the Company’s common shares, no par value (the “Common Shares”), pursuant to a registered direct offering (the “Offering”), and warrants to purchase up to 12,500,000 Common Shares (the “Warrants”). The combined purchase price for one Common Share and one Warrant will be $0.40. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share, will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the initial date of issuance. You can read further details here

Flora Growth Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.3449 for the same time period, recorded on 12/09/22.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) full year performance was -83.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flora Growth Corp. shares are logging -85.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2189332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) recorded performance in the market was -80.47%, having the revenues showcasing -72.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.37M, as it employees total of 162 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6918, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Flora Growth Corp. posted a movement of -49.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLGC is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Flora Growth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Flora Growth Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.67%, alongside a downfall of -83.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.18% during last recorded quarter.