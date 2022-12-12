Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) was valued at $0.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.14 while reaching the peak value of $0.1406 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.134. The stock current value is $0.14.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Results. Revenue of $264 million, a decline of 5.4% from Q3 2021. You can read further details here

Exela Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.1100 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.1340 for the same time period, recorded on 12/09/22.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) full year performance was -99.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exela Technologies Inc. shares are logging -99.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $26.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10721209 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) recorded performance in the market was -99.23%, having the revenues showcasing -85.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.24M, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Exela Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7225, with a change in the price was noted -2.89. In a similar fashion, Exela Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -95.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,282,681 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

Raw Stochastic average of Exela Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Exela Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -99.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -95.81%, alongside a downfall of -99.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.02% during last recorded quarter.