Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4947 while reaching the peak value of $0.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4947. The stock current value is $0.71.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2022) – Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) (“Cardiol” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced that on November 14, 2022, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement (“Minimum Bid Requirement”) of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A common shares (“Common Shares”) for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice. You can read further details here

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.4734 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/22.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) full year performance was -67.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -69.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $2.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 880642 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) recorded performance in the market was -61.35%, having the revenues showcasing -46.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.00M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9157, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -43.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.65%, alongside a downfall of -67.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.24% during last recorded quarter.