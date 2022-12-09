Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Quarterly Performance is 18.05%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is priced at $33.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.16 and reached a high price of $33.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.00. The stock touched a low price of $32.84.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, WMX Inks Deal to Bring New FAST Channel Offering Exclusively to The Roku Channel. WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop are now available exclusively on The Roku Channel. You can read further details here

Warner Music Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.64 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $21.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) full year performance was -23.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging -25.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.57 and $44.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2222368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was -23.07%, having the revenues showcasing 18.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.04B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.74, with a change in the price was noted +6.20. In a similar fashion, Warner Music Group Corp. posted a movement of +22.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,255,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMG is recording 24.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 24.55.

Trends and Technical analysis: Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.59%, alongside a downfall of -23.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.05% during last recorded quarter.