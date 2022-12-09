This is to seal it as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) shares are up 24.94% from its 52-week low

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.20 and reached a high price of $0.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.20. The stock touched a low price of $0.19.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2022. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2022. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been stated in Renminbi (“RMB”) unless otherwise indicated. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 11/28/22.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -78.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -81.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648777 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -78.78%, having the revenues showcasing -49.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.70M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3543, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -53.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 174,139 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.73%, alongside a downfall of -78.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.31% during last recorded quarter.