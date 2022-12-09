The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Quarterly Performance is -10.90%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was valued at $49.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $50.15 while reaching the peak value of $50.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $49.70. The stock current value is $50.18.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, JOINT STATEMENT BY CANADIAN BANKS AND LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES REGARDING ANNUAL MEETINGS IN 2023. This is a joint statement issued by BMO, CIBC, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, National Bank, RBC, Scotiabank, TD Bank Group, Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life, Manulife and Sun Life. Each of us continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the directives and recommendations from public health and government authorities. In the last few years, we have been taking a series of proactive precautionary measures to help protect the health and well-being of our employees, clients and communities. This degree of care and concern extends to all of our shareholders and policyholders. Although the COVID-19 situation has improved since the 2022 annual meeting cycle, we have been carefully considering alternatives for our respective meetings in light of the continued and unpredictable nature of COVID-19, and potential protocols recommended by public health authorities and organizations. You can read further details here

The Bank of Nova Scotia had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.86 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $45.26 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) full year performance was -25.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are logging -32.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.26 and $74.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1635359 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) recorded performance in the market was -30.00%, having the revenues showcasing -10.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.98B, as it employees total of 90979 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the The Bank of Nova Scotia a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.46, with a change in the price was noted -7.95. In a similar fashion, The Bank of Nova Scotia posted a movement of -13.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,776,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNS is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.09%.

Considering, the past performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.52%, alongside a downfall of -25.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.90% during last recorded quarter.