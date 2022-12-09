Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). It is currently valued at $3.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.14, after setting-off with the price of $4.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.97.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) announced today that Anthony J. Best, who has served as an independent member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) since 2014, and Chairman of the Board since 2018, informed the Company that he has chosen not to stand for re-election and instead retire from the Board immediately following the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2023. No decision has been made by the Board regarding the succession of the Chairman position following Mr. Best’s retirement. You can read further details here

Newpark Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.81 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) full year performance was 37.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newpark Resources Inc. shares are logging -17.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $4.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1635539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) recorded performance in the market was 35.03%, having the revenues showcasing 32.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 363.33M, as it employees total of 1565 workers.

Analysts verdict on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Newpark Resources Inc. posted a movement of +16.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 517,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NR is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Newpark Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.79%, alongside a boost of 37.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.78% during last recorded quarter.