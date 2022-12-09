KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), which is $24.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.68 after opening rate of $24.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.64 before closing at $24.67.Recently in News on December 1, 2022, KnowBe4 and Netskope Collaborate for New SecurityCoach Integration. Netskope collaborates with KnowBe4 to help reduce risky behavior with integration to support real-time security coaching. You can read further details here

KnowBe4 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.00 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.78 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) full year performance was 4.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -4.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.78 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786410 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was 7.54%, having the revenues showcasing 25.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.35B, as it employees total of 1366 workers.

Analysts verdict on KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.50, with a change in the price was noted +7.08. In a similar fashion, KnowBe4 Inc. posted a movement of +40.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,532,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KnowBe4 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.75%, alongside a boost of 4.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.36% during last recorded quarter.