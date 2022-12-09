Investors have a limited window left to buy Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), which is $5.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.05 after opening rate of $5.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.97 before closing at $5.00.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings for Most of Genworth Financial, Inc.’s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company. AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “b+” (Marginal) from “b” (Marginal) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C++ (Marginal) of Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC) (Wilmington, DE) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY) (New York, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Additionally, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “b+” (Marginal) from “b” (Marginal) of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) [NYSE: GNW] and Genworth Holdings, Inc., as well as their associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). (Both companies are domiciled in Delaware.) The outlook of these ratings is stable. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.14 on 12/02/22, with the lowest value was $3.43 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 24.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -2.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $5.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2181137 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 23.95%, having the revenues showcasing 22.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.45B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.93. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of +22.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,040,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genworth Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.06%, alongside a boost of 24.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.74% during last recorded quarter.