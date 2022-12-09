Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR). It is currently valued at $61.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $64.88, after setting-off with the price of $63.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $59.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $63.74.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4. Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4. You can read further details here

Immunocore Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.06 on 11/21/22, with the lowest value was $18.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) full year performance was 86.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immunocore Holdings plc shares are logging -11.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.43 and $69.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 523700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) recorded performance in the market was 78.48%, having the revenues showcasing 36.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 324 workers.

The Analysts eye on Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immunocore Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.14, with a change in the price was noted +15.00. In a similar fashion, Immunocore Holdings plc posted a movement of +32.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 338,349 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMCR is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical rundown of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Immunocore Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Immunocore Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.68%, alongside a boost of 86.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.56% during last recorded quarter.