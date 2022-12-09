Danaher Corporation (DHR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Danaher Corporation (DHR) is priced at $271.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $268.79 and reached a high price of $273.465, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $268.24. The stock touched a low price of $266.42.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividends. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of its common stock, payable on January 27, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2023 to holders of record on December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Danaher Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $328.57 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $233.71 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) full year performance was -14.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danaher Corporation shares are logging -17.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $233.71 and $331.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1750373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danaher Corporation (DHR) recorded performance in the market was -17.38%, having the revenues showcasing -6.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.10B, as it employees total of 78000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Danaher Corporation (DHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Danaher Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 270.98, with a change in the price was noted +16.07. In a similar fashion, Danaher Corporation posted a movement of +6.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,496,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHR is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Danaher Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Danaher Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.05%, alongside a downfall of -14.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.40% during last recorded quarter.