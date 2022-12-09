Buying a Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is priced at $23.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.57 and reached a high price of $23.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.81. The stock touched a low price of $23.11.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Investor Briefing Day 2022. You can read further details here

Woodside Energy Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.79 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $15.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) full year performance was 43.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are logging -13.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.87 and $26.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 552919 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) recorded performance in the market was 45.51%, having the revenues showcasing 1.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.61B, as it employees total of 3684 workers.

Analysts verdict on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Woodside Energy Group Ltd a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.91, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd posted a movement of +2.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 632,029 in trading volumes.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Woodside Energy Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.99%, alongside a boost of 43.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.76% during last recorded quarter.