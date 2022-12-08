The clock is ticking: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is priced at $0.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1515 and reached a high price of $0.1598, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.16. The stock touched a low price of $0.1418.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, My Size Announces Reverse Stock Split. MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) (“MySize” or the “Company”), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-twenty-five reverse stock split of its common stock that is scheduled to become effective after trading closes on December 8, 2022. Beginning on December 9, 2022, the Company’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 62844N 307. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MYSZ.” As previously disclosed, at the MySize Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 7, 2022, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal authorizing the Company’s Board of Directors, among other things, to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-30 in order to increase the per share price and bid price of the Company’s common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq and make the common stock more attractive to certain institutional investors, which would provide for a stronger investor base. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5599 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -78.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -79.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $0.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538168 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -70.30%, having the revenues showcasing -32.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.37M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

The Analysts eye on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2067, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -35.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 776,261 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.65%.

Considering, the past performance of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.78%, alongside a downfall of -78.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.95% during last recorded quarter.