The clock is ticking: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA)

At the end of the latest market close, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) was valued at $1.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.47.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Finance of America to Acquire Assets of Reverse Mortgage Lender AAG. Strategic acquisition marks expansion into direct-to-consumer retail channel, underscores commitment to expanding access to home equity solutions for America’s retirees. You can read further details here

Finance Of America Companies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.3100 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) full year performance was -69.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Finance Of America Companies Inc. shares are logging -70.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $5.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1023162 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) recorded performance in the market was -62.97%, having the revenues showcasing 8.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.27M, as it employees total of 6632 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Finance Of America Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5340, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Finance Of America Companies Inc. posted a movement of -11.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 199,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FOA is recording 67.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 55.93.

Technical breakdown of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA)

Raw Stochastic average of Finance Of America Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Finance Of America Companies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.26%, alongside a downfall of -69.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.89% during last recorded quarter.