Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), which is $27.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.75 after opening rate of $26.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.23 before closing at $26.33.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Closes Private Offering of $900 Million 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes Due 2029; Closes Amendment of $594 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B Credit Facility. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today the closing of the private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 9.375% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Concurrent with the closing of the offering, Spirit closed an amendment of its $594 million senior secured term loan B credit facility, incurring a new tranche of term loans (the “Term Loan”), which matures in January 2027, to refinance its existing term loans scheduled to mature in January 2025. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.31 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $21.14 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was -35.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -48.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.14 and $53.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 979084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was -38.90%, having the revenues showcasing -10.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.70B, as it employees total of 16100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.76, with a change in the price was noted -7.47. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -21.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,258,435 in trading volumes.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.41%, alongside a downfall of -35.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.47% during last recorded quarter.