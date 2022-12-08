Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), which is $0.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.50 after opening rate of $0.4885 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3828 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, Predictive Oncology Appoints Leading Biopharma Executive Matthew J. Hawryluk Ph.D. to the Board of Directors. Matthew Hawryluk, Ph.D. You can read further details here

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2100 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -58.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -61.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548755 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was -55.81%, having the revenues showcasing 5.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.86M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Specialists analysis on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3664, with a change in the price was noted +0.00. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +0.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 290,824 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.33%, alongside a downfall of -58.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.70% during last recorded quarter.