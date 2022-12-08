Boiling and ready to burst as Edison International (EIX) last month performance was 13.19%

At the end of the latest market close, Edison International (EIX) was valued at $65.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.94 while reaching the peak value of $66.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $65.23. The stock current value is $65.28.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Dispelling Misconceptions About Electric Vehicles: Fact vs. Fiction. Energized by Edison, our company’s digital platform for storytelling, recently published a four-part video series about electric vehicles (EVs). The series addresses recent concerns about the push to electrify, as some have called into question California’s ambitious goals to speed up the adoption of EVs to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets. We highlight the video series below and dispel four central myths about EVs. You can read further details here

Edison International had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.32 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $54.45 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Edison International (EIX) full year performance was -2.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edison International shares are logging -10.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.45 and $73.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 592003 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edison International (EIX) recorded performance in the market was -4.22%, having the revenues showcasing -4.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.02B, as it employees total of 13003 workers.

Specialists analysis on Edison International (EIX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Edison International a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.73, with a change in the price was noted +3.77. In a similar fashion, Edison International posted a movement of +6.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,867,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EIX is recording 2.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Trends and Technical analysis: Edison International (EIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.44%, alongside a downfall of -2.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.61% during last recorded quarter.