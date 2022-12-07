UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is priced at $4.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.52 and reached a high price of $4.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.55. The stock touched a low price of $4.40.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. UWM is America’s #1 Overall Mortgage Lender in the Third Quarter $325.6 million in 3Q22 Net IncomeThird Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $33.5 billion, including Purchase Volume of $27.7 billion. You can read further details here

UWM Holdings Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.20 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.84 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) full year performance was -31.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UWM Holdings Corporation shares are logging -33.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.84 and $7.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2436058 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recorded performance in the market was -20.10%, having the revenues showcasing 31.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.36B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.21. In a similar fashion, UWM Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +34.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UWMC is recording 48.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 47.45.

Technical breakdown of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UWM Holdings Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.43%, alongside a downfall of -31.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.02% during last recorded quarter.