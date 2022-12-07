Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), which is $53.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $54.29 after opening rate of $52.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.5601 before closing at $50.99.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Legend Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for LB2102 in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Legend Biotech’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the clinical development of LB2102, an investigational, autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of adult patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). You can read further details here

Legend Biotech Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.67 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $30.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) full year performance was 19.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Legend Biotech Corporation shares are logging -6.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.75 and $57.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) recorded performance in the market was 15.77%, having the revenues showcasing 22.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.83B, as it employees total of 1071 workers.

The Analysts eye on Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Legend Biotech Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Legend Biotech Corporation posted a movement of +0.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 745,446 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEGN is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical rundown of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Legend Biotech Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Legend Biotech Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.50%, alongside a boost of 19.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.97% during last recorded quarter.