IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.11M in the recent 3 months

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is priced at $0.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4001 and reached a high price of $0.4125, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.40. The stock touched a low price of $0.3523.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, IronNet Prioritized by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board to Pursue Provisional Authority to Operate. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today it has been prioritized by the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1200 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.3523 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/22.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -95.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -95.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $8.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1329932 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was -91.52%, having the revenues showcasing -82.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.68M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

The Analysts eye on IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3294, with a change in the price was noted -2.08. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -85.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,520 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.57%.

Considering, the past performance of IronNet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.15%, alongside a downfall of -95.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.29% during last recorded quarter.