Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) was valued at $8.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.31 while reaching the peak value of $9.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.70. The stock current value is $11.89.Recently in News on November 28, 2022, Vivint Smart Home Brings Smart Energy Production Data to Vivint App. Vivint customers will now be able to monitor their solar energy production and environmental impact directly via the Vivint app. You can read further details here

Vivint Smart Home Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.91 on 12/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.26 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) full year performance was -11.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares are logging 7.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $11.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14287096 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) recorded performance in the market was -8.08%, having the revenues showcasing 37.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.91B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivint Smart Home Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.87, with a change in the price was noted +7.84. In a similar fashion, Vivint Smart Home Inc. posted a movement of +193.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 560,245 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivint Smart Home Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Vivint Smart Home Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.47%, alongside a downfall of -11.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.46% during last recorded quarter.