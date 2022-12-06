Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 422.07K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Display Corporation (OLED), which is $119.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $120.07 after opening rate of $114.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $113.37 before closing at $112.69.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, Samsung Display and Universal Display Corporation Enter into Long-Term OLED Agreements. Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced the signing of long-term OLED material supply and license agreements with Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (SDC), a global display manufacturing leader. These agreements affirm that Universal Display Corporation will continue to supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Samsung Display for use in its OLED displays. The agreements are scheduled to run through December 31, 2027, and may be extended for an additional two-year period. Financial terms of the agreements have not been disclosed. You can read further details here

Universal Display Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $178.75 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $89.41 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) full year performance was -17.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Display Corporation shares are logging -33.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $89.41 and $178.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882996 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Display Corporation (OLED) recorded performance in the market was -27.82%, having the revenues showcasing 13.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.64B, as it employees total of 401 workers.

The Analysts eye on Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Universal Display Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 107.39, with a change in the price was noted +11.03. In a similar fashion, Universal Display Corporation posted a movement of +10.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Display Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Universal Display Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.71%, alongside a downfall of -17.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.61% during last recorded quarter.