Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) was valued at $3.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.68 while reaching the peak value of $3.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.585. The stock current value is $3.66.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Report September 30, 2022 (Third quarter 2022) – Good times for our Suezmax tankers. Increased dividends expected. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Nordic American Tankers Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.94 on 11/22/22, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) full year performance was 103.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares are logging -7.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $3.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5832353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) recorded performance in the market was 116.57%, having the revenues showcasing 27.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 729.55M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted a movement of +77.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,991,603 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAT is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nordic American Tankers Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.44%, alongside a boost of 103.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.97% during last recorded quarter.