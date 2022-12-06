Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is on the roll with an average volume of 309.35K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS). It is currently valued at $10.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.0999, after setting-off with the price of $9.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.6764 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.71.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, Leonardo DRS Receives Contract Award for US Army 3rd Generation FLIR Sensors. Leonardo DRS (DRS) announced today that it has received a contract award from the U.S. Army to provide advanced infrared sensors for the next-generation sighting systems. These sensors will replace the current Horizontal Technology Integration (HTI), 2nd Generation Sensors for high-value platforms across the US Army fleet, including the Abrams Main Battle Tank, and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle. The Firm-Fixed-Price and Cost Plus-Fixed-Fee contract is worth $39.5 million. You can read further details here

Leonardo DRS Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) full year performance was 17.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leonardo DRS Inc. shares are logging -35.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.51 and $16.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1590842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) recorded performance in the market was 14.44%, having the revenues showcasing 7.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 308 workers.

Specialists analysis on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Leonardo DRS Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.20%, alongside a boost of 17.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.37% during last recorded quarter.