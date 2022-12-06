Buying a MMTec Inc. (MTC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

MMTec Inc. (MTC) is priced at $1.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9867 and reached a high price of $1.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.00. The stock touched a low price of $0.9867.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association. MMTEC, Inc. (“MMTEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTC) filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands to increase the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue from 50,000,000 to 5,000,000,000. This change to the Company’s authorized capital became effective upon the Registrar of Corporate Affairs’s acceptance of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 26, 2022. You can read further details here

MMTec Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.2900 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.8601 for the same time period, recorded on 12/02/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MMTec Inc. (MTC) full year performance was -85.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MMTec Inc. shares are logging -88.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $13.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2910035 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MMTec Inc. (MTC) recorded performance in the market was -77.28%, having the revenues showcasing -12.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.55M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on MMTec Inc. (MTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MMTec Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7045, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, MMTec Inc. posted a movement of -13.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 394,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MMTec Inc. (MTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MMTec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MMTec Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.61%, alongside a downfall of -85.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.28% during last recorded quarter.