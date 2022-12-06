BlackBerry Limited (BB): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is priced at $4.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.17 and reached a high price of $5.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.84. The stock touched a low price of $4.82.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, BlackBerry/Make UK Research Reveals UK Manufacturing Sector Under Threat as Almost Half Suffer Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months. – Nearly half of Britain’s manufacturers (42%) have been a victim of cyber-crime over the last 12 months according to new research, Cyber Security: UK manufacturing, published today by Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation and BlackBerry Limited. Over a quarter of respondents (26%) reported substantial financial loss as the result of an attack, with losses ranging from £50,000 to £250,000. You can read further details here

BlackBerry Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.49 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.94 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) full year performance was -45.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackBerry Limited shares are logging -51.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.94 and $9.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1697828 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackBerry Limited (BB) recorded performance in the market was -48.24%, having the revenues showcasing -13.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.73B, as it employees total of 3325 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BlackBerry Limited (BB)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the BlackBerry Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.38, with a change in the price was noted -1.12. In a similar fashion, BlackBerry Limited posted a movement of -19.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,832,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BB is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BlackBerry Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.97%, alongside a downfall of -45.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.26% during last recorded quarter.