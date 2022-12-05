Why is Paramount Global (PARA) down -31.06% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Paramount Global (PARA). It is currently valued at $19.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.49, after setting-off with the price of $19.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.38.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Paramount Global’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish to Participate in the 2022 UBS Global TMT Conference. Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:50 am ET. You can read further details here

Paramount Global had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.21 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $15.29 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Paramount Global (PARA) full year performance was -31.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Global shares are logging -49.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.29 and $39.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3364613 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Global (PARA) recorded performance in the market was -32.47%, having the revenues showcasing -11.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.20B, as it employees total of 22965 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paramount Global (PARA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.53, with a change in the price was noted -4.38. In a similar fashion, Paramount Global posted a movement of -18.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,996,137 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PARA is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical breakdown of Paramount Global (PARA)

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Global in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paramount Global, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.83%, alongside a downfall of -31.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.85% during last recorded quarter.