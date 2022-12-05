Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), which is $32.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.64 after opening rate of $31.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.25 before closing at $32.26.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, Trip.com Group Announces Entry into Sustainability-linked Loan Facility Agreement. Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement (the “Facility Agreement”) dated December 2, 2022 with certain financial institutions specified therein, for a US$1,488 million and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to US$1.5 billion in aggregate) (the “Facility”). You can read further details here

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.90 on 12/05/22, with the lowest value was $14.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was 12.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -0.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.29 and $32.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3860650 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was 31.03%, having the revenues showcasing 27.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.57B, as it employees total of 33732 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.40, with a change in the price was noted +6.92. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of +27.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,008,090 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Trip.com Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.46%, alongside a boost of 12.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.56% during last recorded quarter.