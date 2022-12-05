This is to seal it as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are up 80.98% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was valued at $3.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.72 while reaching the peak value of $3.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.675. The stock current value is $3.71.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, Fortuna increases Sunbird Resource and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire. Figure 1. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was 19.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -20.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $4.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2848094 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 71.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B.

Analysts verdict on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.78, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +42.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,846,365 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.80%, alongside a boost of 19.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.05% during last recorded quarter.