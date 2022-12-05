This is to seal it as Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares are up 162.67% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) was valued at $28.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.63 while reaching the peak value of $31.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.63. The stock current value is $31.73.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Five Posters Highlighting Preclinical Data from its Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) Programs at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that preclinical data for BT7480, a novel Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (Bicycle TICA), and BT7455, an EphA2/CD137 Bicycle TICA, will be presented in five poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, M.A. and virtually on November 8-12, 2022. Details on Bicycle’s poster presentations at SITC are as follows:. You can read further details here

Bicycle Therapeutics plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $12.08 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) full year performance was -44.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are logging -48.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.08 and $61.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) recorded performance in the market was -47.87%, having the revenues showcasing 23.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 857.66M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.71, with a change in the price was noted +10.35. In a similar fashion, Bicycle Therapeutics plc posted a movement of +48.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,059 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCYC is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bicycle Therapeutics plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.34%, alongside a downfall of -44.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.27% during last recorded quarter.