Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 10.41M

At the end of the latest market close, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was valued at $6.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.79 while reaching the peak value of $7.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.75. The stock current value is $7.40.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announced Performance Report for Its Overseas Service by Tencent Musician Platform. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, reported the performance for its overseas promotion and distribution service by Tencent Musician Platform. The report demonstrates TME’s steadfast efforts in empowering Chinese musicians and their high-quality music, and helping China’s music culture extend its reach. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.66 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 7.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -3.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $7.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16184798 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 8.03%, having the revenues showcasing 46.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.76B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.55, with a change in the price was noted +2.96. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +66.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,233,721 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.82%, alongside a boost of 7.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.25% during last recorded quarter.