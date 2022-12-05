Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 561.29K

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is priced at $21.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.58 and reached a high price of $22.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.15. The stock touched a low price of $16.38.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -72.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.39 and $79.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 782729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was 119.84%, having the revenues showcasing 117.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 202 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Satixfy Communications Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Satixfy Communications Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.84%. The shares increased approximately by -6.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.17% during last recorded quarter.