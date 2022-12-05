Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) was up 3.20%

At the end of the latest market close, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) was valued at $0.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1074 while reaching the peak value of $0.123 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.10. The stock current value is $0.11.Recently in News on December 1, 2022, COMSovereign Receives Approval for Continued Nasdaq Listing. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on November 29, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) granted its request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to its evidencing compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by February 2, 2023, and the filing requirements of timely periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including filing its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all to be filed by February 24, 2023, and certain other conditions. The Company is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable and is otherwise taking definitive steps to evidence compliance with all other applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

COMSovereign Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9500 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.0420 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) full year performance was -89.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares are logging -89.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.04 and $1.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 141383343 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) recorded performance in the market was -85.03%, having the revenues showcasing -8.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.70M, as it employees total of 144 workers.

Market experts do have their say about COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the COMSovereign Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1038, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, COMSovereign Holding Corp. posted a movement of -29.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,139,359 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COMS is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)

Raw Stochastic average of COMSovereign Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of COMSovereign Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.53%, alongside a downfall of -89.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.13% during last recorded quarter.