Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) was up 4.05%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.89 after opening rate of $1.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.68 before closing at $1.85.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Ardelyx to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York City. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1900 on 11/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4902 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 50.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -12.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 292.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3013332 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 68.18%, having the revenues showcasing 88.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 328.10M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2280, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +160.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,221,889 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ardelyx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 187.58%, alongside a boost of 50.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.78% during last recorded quarter.