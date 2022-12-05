RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It is currently valued at $2.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.635, after setting-off with the price of $2.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.24 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.28.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, RLX Technology Upgraded to ‘A’ by MSCI ESG Rating, Ahead of Its Global Peers. RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), known for its RELX-branded e-vapor products, announced today that it has been upgrated to ‘A’ by MSCI ESG Rating, taking a dramatic leap from CCC last year, ranking ahead of global e-vapor peers. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -41.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -47.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29539002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -33.08%, having the revenues showcasing 94.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.53B, as it employees total of 1235 workers.

The Analysts eye on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.66. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of +33.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,275,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.03%.

Considering, the past performance of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.83%, alongside a downfall of -41.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.78% during last recorded quarter.