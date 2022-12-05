RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), which is $0.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2834 after opening rate of $0.254 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.253 before closing at $0.37.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, RedHill Biopharma Prices $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $8.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 32,000,000 units/pre-funded units consisting of (a) one American Depositary Share (“ADS”) (or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS in lieu thereof) and (b) one warrant to purchase one ADS (the “Warrants”) at a price to the public of $0.25 per ADS (or $0.249 per pre-funded unit after reducing $0.001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants). Each ADS represents 10 of our ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share. RedHill intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2508 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/22.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) full year performance was -90.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are logging -92.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8606445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) recorded performance in the market was -89.70%, having the revenues showcasing -69.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.38M, as it employees total of 201 workers.

Analysts verdict on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7182, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. posted a movement of -73.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,435,473 in trading volumes.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RedHill Biopharma Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.17%, alongside a downfall of -90.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.34% during last recorded quarter.