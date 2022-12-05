Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), which is $4.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.97 after opening rate of $4.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.48 before closing at $3.17.Recently in News on December 1, 2022, Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ System Used in More Than 800 Procedures in Leading U.S. and European Hospitals. Catheter Precision, Inc., a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology, announces that more than 800 procedures have been performed in a number of leading U.S. and European hospitals utilizing the VIVO System that enables physicians to noninvasively identify an area of ventricular arrhythmia onset. On September 12, 2022 privately held Catheter Precision announced a definitive merger agreement with Ra Medical Systems (NYSE American: RMED), which, if completed, will result in a combined publicly traded company focusing on the cardiac electrophysiology market. You can read further details here

Ra Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.50 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/30/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) full year performance was -95.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are logging -95.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $103.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23489715 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) recorded performance in the market was -94.06%, having the revenues showcasing -42.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.90M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.79, with a change in the price was noted -13.36. In a similar fashion, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted a movement of -74.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,007,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ra Medical Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.13%, alongside a downfall of -95.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 86.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.12% during last recorded quarter.