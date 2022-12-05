Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was valued at $83.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $82.55 while reaching the peak value of $88.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $82.41. The stock current value is $86.34.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, Temu’s Holiday Season Deals Make Vacations More Enjoyable And Affordable. Temu’s Holiday Season Deals. You can read further details here

Pinduoduo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.13 on 12/02/22, with the lowest value was $23.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) full year performance was 45.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pinduoduo Inc. shares are logging 1.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 271.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.21 and $85.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15620880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) recorded performance in the market was 48.10%, having the revenues showcasing 19.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.88B, as it employees total of 9762 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

During the last month, 37 analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.84, with a change in the price was noted +29.99. In a similar fashion, Pinduoduo Inc. posted a movement of +53.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,606,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Raw Stochastic average of Pinduoduo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.63%, alongside a boost of 45.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.60% during last recorded quarter.