Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is priced at $0.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.135 and reached a high price of $0.1436, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.14. The stock touched a low price of $0.1279.

Kalera Public Limited Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) full year performance was -98.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kalera Public Limited Company shares are logging -99.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $14.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20531462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) recorded performance in the market was -98.62%, having the revenues showcasing -92.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.01M, as it employees total of 438 workers.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kalera Public Limited Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5148, with a change in the price was noted -4.68. In a similar fashion, Kalera Public Limited Company posted a movement of -97.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,248,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAL is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kalera Public Limited Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kalera Public Limited Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -98.63%, alongside a downfall of -98.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -92.36% during last recorded quarter.