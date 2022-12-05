Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) market price of $1.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), which is $1.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.04 after opening rate of $1.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.84 before closing at $2.12.Recently in News on December 1, 2022, Oncolytics Biotech® Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. FDA Fast Track designation granted after presentation at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting demonstrating 69% objective response rate. You can read further details here

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2800 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.8021 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) full year performance was 12.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are logging -18.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $2.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1011699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) recorded performance in the market was 33.09%, having the revenues showcasing 40.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.89M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3253, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. posted a movement of +84.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 151,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.72%, alongside a boost of 12.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.15% during last recorded quarter.