Market data suggests positive returns on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

At the end of the latest market close, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) was valued at $15.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.22 while reaching the peak value of $18.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.85. The stock current value is $17.69.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares are logging 3.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $17.05.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2139138 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) recorded performance in the market was 37.34%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 3145 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Considering, the past performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.34%.