Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), which is $5.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.095 after opening rate of $5.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.95 before closing at $4.97.Recently in News on November 28, 2022, Itaú Unibanco – Material Fact – Payment Of Interest On Capital. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital, in the amount of R$0.48618 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.413253 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding. Such payment will be made by April 28, 2023, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 8, 2022, with their shares traded ex-rights starting December 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.07 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 26.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -16.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.53 and $6.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 53242748 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 37.03%, having the revenues showcasing -0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.79B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.94. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +22.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,447,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Technical rundown of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.93%, alongside a boost of 26.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.40% during last recorded quarter.