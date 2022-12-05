Here is why TAL Education Group (TAL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.24%

At the end of the latest market close, TAL Education Group (TAL) was valued at $5.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.46 while reaching the peak value of $5.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.44. The stock current value is $5.59.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022. TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022. You can read further details here

TAL Education Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.72 on 08/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

TAL Education Group (TAL) full year performance was 13.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TAL Education Group shares are logging -16.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3616257 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TAL Education Group (TAL) recorded performance in the market was 44.78%, having the revenues showcasing 3.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.55B, as it employees total of 16200 workers.

The Analysts eye on TAL Education Group (TAL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the TAL Education Group a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, TAL Education Group posted a movement of +40.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,099,923 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.44%.

Considering, the past performance of TAL Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.05%, alongside a boost of 13.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.45% during last recorded quarter.