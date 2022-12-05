Here is why Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recent weekly performance of 20.06% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) was valued at $0.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.33 while reaching the peak value of $0.4884 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3031. The stock current value is $0.46.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Pintec Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1000 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.2533 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -86.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -93.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was -79.32%, having the revenues showcasing -54.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.00M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6916, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -50.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,422 in trading volumes.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.81%, alongside a downfall of -86.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.40% during last recorded quarter.