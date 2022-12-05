Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

At the end of the latest market close, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) was valued at $49.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.07 while reaching the peak value of $55.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.55. The stock current value is $55.48.Recently in News on November 24, 2022, JinkoSolar to Supply approximately 522 MW of Modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Utility PV Project Complex in Brazil. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Jinko”) will supply approximately 522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project (the “Project”) in Paraíba State, Brazil. You can read further details here

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.92 on 07/08/22, with the lowest value was $35.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) full year performance was 14.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -27.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.41 and $76.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2787369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) recorded performance in the market was 20.71%, having the revenues showcasing -2.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 31030 workers.

Analysts verdict on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.10, with a change in the price was noted -11.04. In a similar fashion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -16.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 990,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JKS is recording 3.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.72%, alongside a boost of 14.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.48% during last recorded quarter.