Gear up for the change! United States Steel Corporation (X) has hit the volume of 2469760

United States Steel Corporation (X) is priced at $26.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.06 and reached a high price of $27.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.04. The stock touched a low price of $26.06.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, U. S. Steel Reaches Tentative Agreement with United Steelworkers. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new four-year contract covering approximately 11,000 USW-represented employees at the company’s domestic flat-rolled facilities, iron ore mining facilities and applicable tubular operations. The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification. You can read further details here

United States Steel Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.25 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $16.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

United States Steel Corporation (X) full year performance was 20.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Steel Corporation shares are logging -32.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.41 and $39.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2469760 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Steel Corporation (X) recorded performance in the market was 13.57%, having the revenues showcasing 24.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.21B, as it employees total of 24540 workers.

Market experts do have their say about United States Steel Corporation (X)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the United States Steel Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.03, with a change in the price was noted +9.19. In a similar fashion, United States Steel Corporation posted a movement of +53.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,749,909 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for X is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of United States Steel Corporation (X)

Raw Stochastic average of United States Steel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of United States Steel Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.42%, alongside a boost of 20.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.55% during last recorded quarter.