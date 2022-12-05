First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $9.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.67 after opening rate of $9.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.14 before closing at $9.54.Recently in News on November 28, 2022, First Majestic Announces the Proposed Sale of Its Royalty Portfolio for US$20.0 Million. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement dated November 25, 2022 to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests (“Royalty Portfolio”) to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) (“Metalla”) for a total consideration of US$20.0 million (the “Transaction”) in common shares of Metalla. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -13.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -36.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2385364 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -14.13%, having the revenues showcasing 30.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.53B.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.08, with a change in the price was noted +2.41. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +34.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,714,385 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.80%, alongside a downfall of -13.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.33% during last recorded quarter.