DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It is currently valued at $1.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.37, after setting-off with the price of $1.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.23.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

DouYu International Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7900 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) full year performance was -46.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are logging -51.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915328 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) recorded performance in the market was -48.48%, having the revenues showcasing -12.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 390.50M, as it employees total of 2155 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1893, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted a movement of +12.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 976,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOYU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DouYu International Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.57%, alongside a downfall of -46.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.26% during last recorded quarter.