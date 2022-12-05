ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 887.64K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1648 after opening rate of $0.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1476 before closing at $0.16.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, CFRX: Cleared to Begin Clinical Trial for Exebacase in Chronic Prosthetic Joint Infection…. By David Bautz, PhD. You can read further details here

ContraFect Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5400 on 06/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.1275 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) full year performance was -95.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ContraFect Corporation shares are logging -96.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $4.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1096156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) recorded performance in the market was -94.30%, having the revenues showcasing -37.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.20M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ContraFect Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2263, with a change in the price was noted -2.70. In a similar fashion, ContraFect Corporation posted a movement of -94.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,878,947 in trading volumes.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ContraFect Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ContraFect Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -95.48%, alongside a downfall of -95.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.60% during last recorded quarter.