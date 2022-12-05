Boiling and ready to burst as Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) last month performance was 41.10%

At the end of the latest market close, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.495 while reaching the peak value of $0.6714 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.495. The stock current value is $0.66.

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 11/29/22.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was -1.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -17.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $0.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1069061 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was 5.11%, having the revenues showcasing 42.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.52M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Specialists analysis on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4835, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of +14.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 201,746 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.41%, alongside a downfall of -1.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 41.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.77% during last recorded quarter.